The Best Details From Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas' Surprise Wedding

What's more surprising than a certain Stark killing the Night King? Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's surprise wedding.
According to E! News, the "Sucker" singer and the Game of Thrones star tied the knot in Vegas late Wednesday night, only hours after the pair arrived separately at the Billboard Music Awards.
Turner's reps confirmed to Refinery29 that their wedding was legit, while E! News previously confirmed that, yes, Turner and Jonas did get their marriage license on May 1, the day of the private surprise ceremony, though whether another ceremony or reception will take place later down the line is unclear.
Speaking with Daily Mail, Turner's mom, Sally, said that her daughter called her to tell her that she planned on marrying Joe that evening in Vegas, and that her and her husband give them their full approval, despite not being in attendance. "I am absolutely delighted and so is my husband Andrew," she told the site.
Because it was such a spur-of-the-moment event, we've been gathering as many details as possible to get the full picture of the our new favourite celebrity wedding. Viva Las Vegas!
Joe & Sophie's wedding venue is famous—and very Vegas
The big news was first revealed via Diplo's Instagram Story because, umm, sure! On Wednesday, the music producer shared video from the ceremony at Chapel L’Amour inside A Little White Wedding Chapel, which included Turner walking down the aisle in white, and the bride and groom exchanging ring pops instead of the traditional wedding bands. In true Vegas wedding fashion, an Elvis impersonator officiated.
In addition to hosting Jonas and Turner's nuptials, A Little White Wedding Chapel has also hosted the following celebrity weddings: Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, Frank Sinatra and Mia Farrow, and Britney Spears and her childhood friend (for a quick 55 hours).
The wedding guest list included several celebrities
The two were wed in front of friends, including Khalid, Diplo, Dan + Shay (who performed the song "Speechless" as they walked down the aisle), and Priyanka Chopra, Turner's maid of honour. (In previous interviews, Turner said her co-star and best friend Maisie Williams would be "one of two" maid of honours, which means there may be a second wedding in our future.)
“I promise you, I will never leave you. I will love and trust you, all the days of my life,” they said in their vows, according to People. “In sickness and in health… forever and ever.”
Did Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have a Vegas wedding reception after the ceremony?
Per Joe's Instagram Story, Diplo also DJ'd post-ceremony, in a full cowboy get-up. The entire wedding was extremely casual, but that didn't stop the reception from going there. Later that night, Diplo performed at a night club with Halsey, but it's unclear if the newlyweds were also in attendance.
Sophie Turner's wedding
dress jumpsuit was so her
After the ceremony, the two posed for photos on a pink convertible, accessorizing with their ring pop rings and costume shades. Turner also showed off her wedding day lewk: a perfect, silky white jumpsuit. How else could she pose on top of a prop car with her new husband?
Though the pair keep things relatively low-key, they don't exactly hide their relationship from the world. Turner appeared in recent Jonas Brothers video "Sucker," along with sister-in-laws Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas. She also gushed over Jonas — without naming the "Cool" singer by name — in a recent interview with Glamour.
“A lot of [my happiness now] is to do with being with a person I’ve fallen in love with, who loves me more than he loves himself, and who wants to see me find my own happiness," Turner revealed to the outlet. "That was probably the biggest thing that pushed me to find who I am – and find my happiness in things other than acting."
Congrats to the happy couple! We're a sucker for your love.
