What We Know About The Obamas' Secret Netflix Projects

In recent months, Netflix has made a big push to bring in content from beloved favourite creators via major overall deals. However, while Netflix may boast upcoming shows and movies from Hollywood heavyweights like Ryan Murphy, Shonda Rhimes, and Kenya Barris, the most surprising — and intriguing — programs come from people who we don’t necessarily associate with the entertainment industry.
Barack and Michelle Obama may have left the White House, but they are now making moves over at Netflix with their company Higher Ground Productions. Though the couple’s overall deal with the streaming giant has been in the works for a while (the news was officially announced in 2018) we only now know what it is that Higher Ground is working on.
Advertisement
What do the former POTUS and FLOTUS have in store for us? Here's what we know about the content the Obamas are bringing to our TV screens.
American Factory
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the award-winning documentary was acquired by Netflix and Higher Ground out of 2019's Sundance Film Festival. The film follows Chinese company Fuyao that takes over a former General Motors factory and hires thousands of American workers. A culture clash quickly causes tensions between Fuyao and its newest employees. The film speaks to the larger differences between Chinese and American culture.
Bloom
Per THR, this NYC-set fashion series follows women and people of color as they struggle and triumph post-World War II. Bloom will be written and executive produced by Thelma & Louise scribe Callie Khouri.
Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom
This biopic, about the life of activist Douglass, is an adaptation of author David W. Blight's book of the same name.
Overlooked
This script anthology series is based on the New York Times column of the same name, and tells the stories of people whose deaths never made it to NYT's obituaries section.
Listen to Your Vegetables & Eat Your Parents
Despite the dark title, this is not a show about tomatoes who turn people into zombies. It's actually a half-hour pre-school series that explores "the story of our food" via adventures around the globe. It is created by Drunk History's Jeremy Konner as well as actress and child educator Erika Thormahlen.
Advertisement
Fifth Risk
Hailing from The Big Short author Michael Lewis, this nonfiction series will document the work of everyday heroes who keep the world safe from behind the scenes. It is based on Lewis' book The Fifth Risk:Undoing Democracy.
Crip Camp
This feature-length documentary, which THR reports is currently in production, is about a summer camp for disabled youth that helps spearhead the disability rights movement. It is told from the point of view of former camper Jim LeBrecht and directed by LeBrecht and Nicole Newnham.
Now the question is: Which one should we watch first?
Advertisement