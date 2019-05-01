Your May Horoscope, Revealed

The air is electric when communication planet Mercury sextiles energetic Mars on May 1st. Remember to cooperate with your counterparts as we pour our energy into making our goals a reality. On the same day, messenger Mercury squares a retrograde Saturn, creating some confusion around responsibility. Avoid getting distracted by making a foolproof checklist and set goal dates for everyone involved. The ringed planet is hands-off when he moves backward, so pick up the slack by holding yourself accountable. Mercury squares a retrograde Pluto on May 2nd, creating a sense of secrecy in the air. Hold off on jumping to conclusions or getting to the bottom of things. Accept that there will always be elements that you’re unaware of and that you can work around intangible components. If you can allow yourself to look past these little speed bumps, you’ll be able to enjoy the Mercury trine with Jupiter retrograde on the 2nd. Keep a positive mindset: when you express gratitude, it can bring even more cosmic blessings to you.
The moon begins her newest cycle in Taurus on May 4th at 6:45 p.m, bringing you new ways to think about your relationship with earthly possessions. How much is too much? What’s my environmental impact? Is it ok for me to want more things? Take time for self-exploration while the moon makes this movement. Speedy Mercury makes his way from actionable Aries to patient Taurus on May 6th, flipping a switch in the way we communicate. Romance could be awkward on May 7th when Venus squares a retrograde Saturn on May 7th. Work with your artistic side on May 8th when the sun sextiles dreamy Neptune. Seek inspiration from within your social circle on the same day when Mercury conjuncts innovative Uranus.
Watch for jealousy on May 9th when Venus squares a retrograde Pluto. If you’re in a relationship it may be time to accept that everyone needs secrets. Give people their space, and resist any feelings of entitlement. Love planet Venus trines a retrograde Jupiter on May 9th as well, bringing with it a relaxing vibe. The atmosphere tightens up on the 11th when the sun trines a retrograde Saturn. It’s a good day for formality and leaving emotions out of the equation.
If you’ve been waiting to make a power move, trust your intuition on the 13th when the sun trines a retrograde Pluto. The planet of transformation is creating a window of opportunity to alter our lives. Prepare yourself for a day of passion on May 14th when charming Venus sextiles fiery Mars. The red planet moves from communicative Gemini into deep-feeling Cancer on the 15th, placing our need for protection on our emotions. Sweet Venus moves into Taurus, one of her favourite signs on the same day. Relationships become steadier, as we’re more comfortable with our partners. Don’t be afraid to voice your thoughts when talkative Mercury sextiles imaginative Neptune on the 15th, there’s beauty in vulnerability.
Meanwhile May 18th is an exciting day for singles and shopping as Venus conjuncts Uranus. Try not to go overboard while these two planets work together — it could be easy to make more of the moment than what it is. Enjoy it while it lasts. Map out strategies on the same day, when the moon waxes full in Scorpio 5:11 p.m. EST.
The month up until the 21st has been spent working with our finances as the Sun illuminated money minded Taurus. He switches his gaze towards Gemini on May 21st, enhancing the attention that we create a connection. Simultaneously, Mercury enters his own sign of Gemini on the same day, creating a conjunction between the two heavenly bodies. Keep the lines of communication open on May 22nd when Mars sextiles Uranus — we’ll be buzzing with fun new collaborative ideas. The month ends on a whimsical note as Venus sextiles Neptune on May 30th. Tap into your creative side when these planets work together.