Your May Horoscope, Revealed

If you’ve been waiting to make a power move, trust your intuition on the 13th when the sun trines a retrograde Pluto. The planet of transformation is creating a window of opportunity to alter our lives. Prepare yourself for a day of passion on May 14th when charming Venus sextiles fiery Mars. The red planet moves from communicative Gemini into deep-feeling Cancer on the 15th, placing our need for protection on our emotions. Sweet Venus moves into Taurus, one of her favourite signs on the same day. Relationships become steadier, as we’re more comfortable with our partners. Don’t be afraid to voice your thoughts when talkative Mercury sextiles imaginative Neptune on the 15th, there’s beauty in vulnerability.