So, you want to get a bob. Who doesn't these days, right? Bella Hadid, Rowan Blanchard, Tessa Thompson — they've all got 'em, why shouldn't you? But like lipsticks or foundations, bobs are not a one-size-fits-all sort of deal. Instead, you've got to find what works for you, your routine, and your hair type.
To navigate the perfect bob haircuts, we turned to two top hairstylists for their expert opinions: Leanne Citrone, co-owner and stylist at Andy Lecompte Salon in Los Angeles, and Jon Reyman, founder of bicoastal salon Spoke & Weal. Both Citrone and Reyman categorize the trendy length as a shock-proof cut that won't leave you in tears, and might even inspire you to try more risk-tasking lengths in the future. Reyman likes to call it the "gateway drug" to different, more dramatic cuts.
And how do you know if you should take the plunge? "When you're ready, you're ready," says Citrone. Sound like you? Ahead, all the answers — and inspo — you need.