Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Baby Could Have Hollywood Royalty As Godparents

There are likely many people jockeying to be a godparent to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s nearly-born royal baby.
But leading the pack of contenders are some serious Hollywood A-listers, if The Daily Mail is to be believed: George and Amal Clooney. George has a “strong hunch” he and Amal will be chosen, an unnamed source has told The Daily Mail.
“Amal and Meghan have been close for years, and Harry and George have become buddies because of that,” the source said. “They're much closer than the headlines let on.”
The Clooneys attended the Royal Wedding last May. George also spoke in support of Markle during a press conference in February, saying she was being “pursued and vilified” by the press like Princess Diana.
The odds are stocked in Clooneys’ favour, as far as godparenting is concerned, if only because royal children usually have several sets of godparents. (Prince George has seven, Princess Charlotte has five, and Prince Louis has six.) Their godparents are also typically close friends, as opposed to immediate family members, according to Good Housekeeping. Based on that, other options for godparents likely won’t be Prince William and Kate Middleton, but may include Markle’s BFF Jessica Mulroney, Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian, or even Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.
No matter who ends up on the final list of godparents, we should all prepare ourselves to know that an as-of-yet-unborn baby is set to be Hollywood royalty as well as royalty royalty. How fun!
