Between letting go of the character she's played for a decade (we're going to miss you, Sansa Stark ) and reprising her role as X-Men's Jean Grey in a brand-new solo movie of her own, Dark Phoenix Sophie Turner is having one hell of a year. With the final episode of Game of Thrones airing on May 19 and Dark Phoenix hitting theatres on June 7, we'll have more than two full weeks of Sophie withdrawal — but thankfully, the actress is holding us over with press-tour beauty that's some of her best yet.