Martha Stewart Feels Sorry For Lori Loughlin & Felicity Huffman

Now, while attending the TIME 100 Gala, Stewart shared that she mostly just feels sorry for Lori Loughlin Felicity Huffman , and the other parents involved facing prison time. "I just feel sorry for them," Stewart told ET while on the red carpet. "They might have made a bad mistake." This response mirrors a previous conversation with ET, where she told the site "It's just embarrassing for a family to go through what they're going through and horrifying that it even occurred. It's a sad thing."