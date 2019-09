Jordyn Woods Talks About Being Bullied & Disrespected Over Khloé-Tristan Scandal

But first, some backstory. In case you've forgotten, Woods says that Thompson kissed her at a house party back in February. While the 21-year-old originally tried to keep the awkward moment a secret, the truth came out, causing a gigantic blow-up that left her shunned by the entire family — including BFF Jenner. In the past few weeks, it seems like maybe she and Jenner have patched things up , but the pain from the experience lives on, and according to The Daily Mail , that's what Woods talked about at a panel in Nigeria over Easter weekend.