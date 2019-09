What Sansa Stark's Style Evolution Says About Her Fate On Game Of Thrones

Season 1 sees Sansa Stark, played by Sophie Turner , bright eyed and excited about her impending nuptials to the Joffrey Baratheon. Looking more like a Lannister than a Stark, she stepped out in an array of pretty dresses and Cercei-esque braided hairdos. But since that fateful day, when she first left the North to head for King's Landing, she's been through a lot. Sansa was married off twice (neither time by choice); she almost single-handedly won the Battle of the Bastards for Jon; she fed her husband to a pack of hungry dogs, and much, much more. By the time you get to the present, two episodes into the show's final season, one thing is clear: Sansa Stark has transformed. The Cercei look-a-like whose sole plan was to marry the future king and live happily ever after is now a (fashion) force to be reckoned with — leather armour, fur collars, chain mail, and all.