What Sansa Stark's Style Evolution Says About Her Fate On Game Of Thrones

Over the last eight seasons of Game of Thrones, we've seen a lot of changes. Jon Snow went from Ned Stark's lowly bastard to (spoiler alert) the true heir to the Iron Throne, Aegon Targaryen. Daenerys went from being sold off to a Dothraki king to having an entire hoard of them at her back, not to mention two dragons and four other armies fighting in her name. And the Seven Kingdoms took a break from fighting each other to come together and help the world from the army of the dead. But if there's one thing that's changed most since GoT first aired in 2011, it's a particular red-headed northerner — more specifically, her sense of style.
Advertisement
Season 1 sees Sansa Stark, played by Sophie Turner, bright eyed and excited about her impending nuptials to the Joffrey Baratheon. Looking more like a Lannister than a Stark, she stepped out in an array of pretty dresses and Cercei-esque braided hairdos. But since that fateful day, when she first left the North to head for King's Landing, she's been through a lot. Sansa was married off twice (neither time by choice); she almost single-handedly won the Battle of the Bastards for Jon; she fed her husband to a pack of hungry dogs, and much, much more. By the time you get to the present, two episodes into the show's final season, one thing is clear: Sansa Stark has transformed. The Cercei look-a-like whose sole plan was to marry the future king and live happily ever after is now a (fashion) force to be reckoned with — leather armour, fur collars, chain mail, and all.
Last night's episode showed more than a few GoT women suiting up for battle. Little Lyanna Mormont refused to head to the crypt, choosing instead to put on her armour and fight for the living. Arya Stark, who hardly shies away from a fight, prepared for battle (in more ways than one) in a protective leather vest of her own. And Sansa Stark herself tossed the last of her young style away in favour of a leather chest plate and a silver cross-body chain. So while we might have to wait until next Sunday to see if anyone survives the battle between the living and the dead, at least we got to see one hell of a style evolution. And Sansa's growth — in the fashion department and otherwise — is a surefire sign she'll make it through the long night ahead.
Advertisement
Scroll down to see a little more of Sansa Stark's rise from blushing bride to our "Queen of the North".
ㅤ— ᴊᴀᴍɪᴇ (@sIytherinsss) February 28, 2019
— ❛❛My skin has turned from porcelain, to ivory, to steel.❜❜ #ForTheThrone #SansaStark pic.twitter.com/eqCp1GGJUM
" Sansa Stark Through The Seasons" #SansaStark #GameOfThrones @SophieT @GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/6US3aGaDeB— Peaky Blinders meets Game of Thrones Cast (@PeakyThrones1) December 6, 2015
You may be as different as the sun and the moon, but the same blood flows through both your hearts. pic.twitter.com/28FbyZKVNY— Game of Photos (@gamofphoto) March 4, 2019
Can we talk about this I'm not here for your bullshit, God damn drop dead gorgeous costume? #Sansa #GameofThrones #MicheleClapton pic.twitter.com/2FIflVQFU1— Tom & Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) April 22, 2019
Advertisement