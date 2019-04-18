If there's one thing Taylor Swift loves almost as much as her cats, it's dropping clues. In 2017, fans spent weeks obsessing over grainy snake videos prior to the release of Swift's first Reputation single, making the official drop all the sweeter. So it stands to reason that the next time Swift has big news, she won't come right out and tell us. She'll make fans work for it — by deciphering as many clues as Swift will gift.
In 2019, Swift has seemingly once again deputized fans to analyze clues on her next project. Not long after turning her Instagram into a rainbows-and-hearts explosion (seemingly to promote her Elle cover and essay) the "Blank Space" singer teased a countdown in her Instagram Story. She has made it clear: Something big in the Swift universe is happening on April 26. The only issue? Swift is so cryptic in her foreshadowing, fans have zero idea what she's actually counting down to.
A new album seems like the obvious answer, but we won't really know what Swift is dropping until she, well, drops it. In the meantime, let's take a look at all the critical clues she's teased.
Happy hunting, Swifties!