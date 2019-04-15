Khloé Kardashian’s Newest Hair Colour Signifies A Subtle, Important Transformation

View this post on Instagram

I ❤️ @khloekardashian ! Khloe wants to go back to her #highlighted #blondehair so I did @Redken #shadeseq #lowlights in foils 07nb+07n+07g on Zone 1&2 09nb+08wg+09n on zone 3 leaving the ends out #highlights #flashlift 30vol 1/4 oz @olaplex I was going to low light all the way up to the top but after she showed me the photo it was one where we started going a little lighter. It was more solid on top so I left it blonder because I didn’t want to freak her out. Khloe is so realistic and patient, now you can see her natural color woven in on top. Next time I will probably put more low lights on top, but for now we just did lowlight underneath the crown. And I didn’t do this alone @jacqui_erickson and @kevinxstarr assisted me??????