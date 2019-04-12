Here's What The Game Of Thrones Cast Is Worth

To the delight of millions of fans across the world, Game of Thrones will return to HBO for its final season this Sunday, April 14. The show has arguably transformed the world of entertainment, setting a new bar for television, and this season will be the last time viewers get to immerse themselves in a world that so many have come to love.
The much-anticipated final season has fans everywhere feeling both joy and sadness that the eight-year adventure into Westeros is coming to an end. Since 2011, Game of Thrones has created simply obsessed fans, drawing in over 10 million viewers last season alone. And some of those fans, in addition to wondering where the remainder of the storyline will take them, are curious where this journey has taken its actors.
GoT has been lauded for its stellar acting (along with its captivating — if not occasionally controversial — writing, incredible international sets, stunning costume design). Given the worldwide recognition of the show's cast, what exactly are the stars making?
Discussions of pay inequity have recently circled around the internet, but the transparency and surprising equity between GoT's primary characters is impressive, especially given the significant pay gaps between some women and men in Hollywood. When it comes to the primary stars, they are all making a good amount per episode.
Ahead, we dive into the actual earnings of some of the most beloved Game of Thrones cast members and take a look at what their net worth is. From Daenerys Targaryen to Tyrion Lannister to Sansa Stark, be sure to read on if you're curious what your favorite characters are worth in real life.