Game Of Thrones' final season hasn't even begun yet but I'm already mad at it. Show creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss curated a playlist for Spotify in honour of the long-running series coming to an end, and revealed to Spotify's news site For The Record that the key to the ending is hiding in plain site.
"The answer to the ending is one hundred percent hidden in the playlist choices," they told the outlet. "No one will believe us, but it's true."
I do believe them, because if it's the answer I think it is, it's just the kind of stunt they'd pull after I've dedicated the last eight years of my life to them. But first, let's take a look at the songs:
"Sleep Now in the Fire" — Rage Against the Machine
"Her Black Wings" — Danzig
"Immigrant Song" — Led Zeppelin
"The End" — The Doors
"Girl from the North Country" — Bob Dylan and Johnny Cash
"Mama Kin" — Guns N' Roses
"Seven Nation Army" — The White Stripes
"Howlin' For You" — The Black Keys
"War" — grandson
"Let Me Live / Let Me Die" — Des Rocs
"Flugufrelsarinn" — Sigur Ros
"Fire" — Barns Courtney
"Bottom of the Deep Blue Sea" — MISSIO
"Wolf Like Me" — TV On The Radio
"POWER" — Kanye West
"Let's Have A War" — Fear
"Powa" —Tune-Yards
"Listen to the Lion" — Van Morrison
"Cold Cold Cold" — Cage the Elephant
"No One Knows" — Queens of the Stone Age
"Wolves of Winter" — Biffy Clyro
"Go To War" — Nothing More
"Little Monster" — Royal Blood
"Burn the Fleet" — Thrice
"Sister" — Prince
"Dire Wolf" — Grateful Dead
"Devil's Spoke" —Laura Marling
"Queen" — Perfume Genius
"Cruel" — St. Vincent
"Crown on the Ground" — Sleigh Bells
"Mother" — The Amazons
"Hot Blood" — KALEO
"War Pigs" — Black Sabbath
"Dead Skin Mask" — Slayer
"Killer Wolf" — Danzig
"The Time Is Now" — Atreyu
"Be My Fire" — The Blue Stones
"Rise Above" — Black Flag
"Alternative Ulster" — Stiff Little Fingers
"This Sentence Will Ruin/Save Your Life" — Born Ruffians
"The Sick Bed of Cuchulainn" — The Pogues
"Winterlong" — Neil Young
"Furr" — Blitzen Trapper
"Power" — A.J. Ghent
"Toxicity" — System of a Down
"Born for Greatness" — Papa Roach
"Gold Lion" — Yeah Yeah Yeahs
"Here's Your Future" — The Thermals
"Love Is Blindness" — U2
Now, you could spend hours looking into the lyrics of every single song on this playlist, which is I'm sure what Benioff and Weiss want fans to do. But instead consider this: There's only one song title on this playlist that correctly — grammatically speaking — answers the question "How does Game Of Thrones end?"
"No One Knows" — Queens of the Stone Age
I'm now certain that this show will have played with our emotions for almost a decade, only for the last shot to be an empty iron throne. There's almost no way it will wrap up succinctly with a pretty bow on top. When the whole theme of the show is the complicated nature of power, I can't think of anything more poignant than a finale that suggests humans will never determine a real winner. Someone will always believe they deserve power more than whoever currently has it, on and on and on until we get swallowed by that black hole in space.
Unless, of course, the ending is "Flugufrelsarinn." I equally don't know what that means.
