Meet The Cast Of You, Season 2

You, Lifetime's thriller, quickly gained popularity when it hit Netflix, so much so that it already has a season 2 order — coming exclusively to Netflix. The show, which is based on Caroline Kepnes' novel of the same name, follows Joe (Penn Badgley), a bookstore manager with a killer secret: He's straight-up stalking his new girlfriend, Beck (Elizabeth Lail) and maybe murdering a few of his romantic rivals, too.
The twisted "love story" between Beck and Joe ended in the most chilling way possible in the season 1 finale. But with Beck, erm, out of the picture, the show has room to introduce new faces. And with Joe moving to Los Angeles — as he does in Kepnes' sequel Hidden Bodies — there's bound to be more people to meet.
Early reports have already revealed who will appear in the second season of this stalker drama. Who will Joe date? Who will he hunt? Click through to read about the next people to walk into Joe's clutches when season 2 drops on Netflix.
