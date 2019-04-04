While classic hair-colour shades like chocolate brown and strawberry blonde are certainly having a moment in Hollywood, there's another more unlikely shade that's been continuously popping up on the heads of our favourite celebrities: lilac.
The shade first showed up on Lady Gaga at the end of 2018, and then swiftly started popping up on people like Lana Condor and Cardi B. Now Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams has embraced the colour, arriving at the season premiere of Game of Thrones with her hair dyed light purple.
Williams is no newbie to pastel hair. For the past few months, she's had pink hair, which actually came with ample meaning for the actress.
Advertisement
"I dyed it because I didn’t want to work," Williams told Rolling Stone. "It’s a pretty good way of stopping that. And it just feels so good, so me. I’ve battled my whole adolescence with trying to put a stamp on my appearance, but also be a blank canvas as an actor."
Now that Williams has got purple hair, think the message is still the same? Given that she's played Arya Stark since she was 13 years old — she's now 21 — and the final season is about to debut, we can't say we blame her for embracing a style that has nothing to do with her GOT character.
Advertisement