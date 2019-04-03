9 Spring Must-Haves Hitting Sephora This Month

There's no shortage of reminders that time is flying: writing that rent check every first of the month, watching North West go from toddler to budding beauty influencer, and getting ready for another festival season as if we weren't just gripping our wigs over Beychella. But another sure sign of the clock ticking is making your way to Sephora for the first time in months, only to find yourself surrounding by all-new launches left and right.
With March now behind us, the beauty megastore is keeping us on our toes with spring-fresh launches, from 4/20-ready face masks to Game of Thrones eyeshadow palettes. Before you start to get overwhelmed by all the shiny new products in the Just Arrived section, we've rounded up the best things to hit Sephora this month. Go ahead and fork over that rent check, but be sure to set aside a little disposable income to breathe new life into your beauty routine.
