Why Did Justin Bieber Use Diddy’s Tribute To Kim Porter To Promote Drew House?

Justin Bieber is really striking out with his Instagram content lately. His pregnancy joke did not go over well with fans, after he hinted that wife Hailey Baldwin was pregnant for an April Fools' Day joke on Monday. Immediately he was called out for seemingly making light of infertility struggles. But that wasn't the only time he displayed insensitivity recently online.
View this post on Instagram
I remember Kim flying to see me on the set of can’t nobody hold me down. She took like a 12 hour flight to LA and 3 hour ride to the desert. With no complaints. Was always ride or die. From day 1! I called her BONNIE AND I WAS CLYDE! This picture will go down in history as the first time I said she was MINE!!!! AND THE FIRST TIME I TOLD HER I LOVE HER, little did I know I was hers. Miss you BONNIE ❤️ and will forever. Maaaaan life is beautiful to have had these experiences. Love you baby. @ladykp ?
On Sunday, Sean 'Diddy' Combs posted a loving tribute to his late ex-girlfriend and the mother of three of his children, Kim Porter. Porter passed away from pneumonia last November and since then Diddy has been openly grieving his loss. He shared a photo of he and Porter on the set of the music video for "Can't Nobody Hold Me Down."
Advertisement
"I remember Kim flying to see me on the set of can’t nobody hold me down. She took like a 12 hour flight to LA and 3 hour ride to the desert," Diddy wrote. "With no complaints. Was always ride or die. From day 1! I called her BONNIE AND I WAS CLYDE! This picture will go down in history as the first time I said she was MINE!!!! AND THE FIRST TIME I TOLD HER I LOVE HER, little did I know I was her. Miss you BONNIE ❤️and will forever. Maaaan life is beautiful to have had these experiences. Love you baby."
Shortly after, Bieber reposted Diddy's Instagram with a caption that seemed to promote his clothing line, Drew House. "#ddidyfordrewhouse @diddy KP YOU WILL ALWAYS BE REMEMBERED FOR THE STUNNING WOMAN YOU WERE INSIDE AND OUT," Bieber wrote. It didn't take long before his fans began to call him out for his use of the photo.
"Delete this sir he shared this picture in memory of his wife not for promo for the clothing line," one wrote. Added another: "He was mourning about his girlfriend under the post. This is disrespectful." Bieber did not back down, instead he replied to commenters "ur wrong. God knows my heart, I know them and their family don’t tell me I’m being disrespectful I have all of the respect for both of them I didn’t realize it was a photo of him mourning KP but I totally respect that but I also respect how sick of a photo that is! It’s allay [sic] to appreciate art photographs are art and he happens to be wearing an identical outfit of my clothing line and I thought that was really cool."
Drew House sells branded sweats and tie dye T-shirts inspired by a smiley face emoji — all of which are sold out on the brand's website.
Advertisement