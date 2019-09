The allure of crystals is a tale as old as time. These beautiful works of art were forged by the elements — they’re pieces of earth that hold the knowledge and stories of millions of millennia. Crystals can be teachers, gentle guides, and sparkling sages that tune us in to our deepest truths and the energy of the world and people around us. Nurturing a relationship with the mineral kingdom can infuse your life with a sense of magic , one that expands and deepens as you further your journey with these captivating stones.