The Crystals You Need For Every Season

We have plenty of ways to mark the seasons: the clothes we wear, the veggies we eat, the movies we watch (although Oscars season isn't officially recognized on the Wheel of the Year). But, your crystal collection can reflect the transitions between winter, spring, summer, and fall, too.
For instance, you probably feel a little differently in the winter than you do in the summer — more sluggish and less playful, maybe. If you believe in crystals' energetic power, you could very well benefit from keeping, say, a crystal that promotes better and more restful sleep by your side during the colder months. On the flip side, you'd probably enjoy having a bubbly, welcoming stone like citrine handy during the summertime.
As we have said before, there really is a crystal for every occasion. We can't promise there's one that will cure your hay fever, but there's surely one to help you make the most of your spring fever. Read on to find which stones you should put front and center on your altar, nightstand, or bookshelf during every season.