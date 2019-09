Are Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Going On Vacation To Fix Their Relationship?

This is all unverified and subject to change. Scott’s representative denied the reports of cheating, and Jenner and Scott may very well end up not going on vacation at all next week. Still, the assertion that the last month or so has been stressful for Jenner and Scott passes the smell test. The reports of trouble in their relationship followed the news that Jenner’s former BFF Jordyn Woods had been briefly entangled with Tristan Thompson , who is Jenner’s sister Khloé Kardashian’s boyfriend (and daughter’s father). What newly-minted billionaire wouldn’t want a vacation after all that?