While the scenery might not be bold and bright, at least we can rely on the fashion to add that pop of colour we need. Rosewood and Rosewood High played a huge role in the Pretty Little Liars, it appears that Beacon Heights is going to do the same this time around. The series is based off a book by the same name by Sara Shepard (who also wrote the Pretty Little Liars series), but there are some differences between the book’s setting, and where we find ourselves for the television show. In the novels, the setting of Beacon Heights is located in Washington; for the series, we’ve been moved to Oregon. It’s all still the Pacific Northwest so it’s not a major detail, and not one that’s going to necessarily impact the overall series in any major way.