The moon leaves Leo at 11:18 a.m. EST on Monday, and begins a void-of-course period that lasts until 9:41 p.m. EST. It might feel like unproductive time, but don't get down on yourself if you wanted to make some significant moves. Wednesday heralds Aires season and the first day of spring. We're inspired to begin changing ourselves as the world changes with us. Meanwhile, a Mars-Pluto trine inspires the desire for less talk and more action. And Mercury, who is still in retrograde forms sextile with Saturn, the astrological taskmaster. This movement wants to point us in the right direction but needs help getting the facts straight. So you’ll want to move slowly and with clear intention.