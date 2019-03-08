The Jonas Brothers Took A Lie Detector Test & One Of Them Is Probably In Huge Trouble Now

Just because the Jonas Brothers are back doesn't mean they're getting off easy. During their week-long "residency" at The Late Late Show with James Corden, the brothers joined the host for the traditional "Carpool Karaoke" segment. What wasn't traditional was the lie detector test Corden brought along to see just how thick these bonds of brotherhood are. Questions like "which brother gets on your nerves the most" were all in good fun, but Corden didn't shy away from other inquiries that might make Thanksgiving 2019 a little bit awkward.
"Do any of your brother's wives get on your nerves?" Corden asked Joe, who is currently engaged to Sophie Turner. Kevin Jonas has been married to wife Danielle Jonas since 2009, and Nick Jonas married Priyanka Chopra over several ceremonies last last year.
"No," he stoically replied, as Nick, may I just say, nodded yes in the back.
"That's a lie," the polygraph examiner said, prompting an explosion of laughter in the car.
Corden, for good reason, never asked Joe to specify which wife, but as we learned from the "Sucker" music video, none of the J-sisters are anyone to mess with.
Luckily, Joe wasn't the only one put in the hot seat. Nick was forced to answer whether or not he thinks he's a better singer than his brothers (he secretly does) and who was responsible for breaking up the Jonas Brothers the first time (he was). He also admitted that he got tired of the five-day wedding ceremony he and Chopra celebrated as part of the Indian tradition. CAN I JUST REITERATE:
While Joe and Turner have not given a specific date for their wedding, a leaked invite last year said it was happening sometime in 2019. Then, I think it's time to put the women in the hot seat, because I'm sure there's stuff about the brothers that's just as scandalous to hear about. For instance, have any of the wives ever met Bonus Jonas, Frankie? Come to think of it, I'd be most interested in hearing what he has to say.
Until then, watch the Jonas Brothers' Carpool Karaoke below.
