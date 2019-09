Cara Delevingne & Ashley Benson Cuddle After Fashion Show In Rare PDA Pic

Chanel designer, pop culture icon, and cat enthusiast Lagerfeld died in Paris at age 85 earlier this February. Delevingne was one of Lagerfeld's favourite muses, and she recently defended the late designer on Twitter in an exchange with Good Place star Jameela Jamil. So it makes sense that Delevingne would be more emotional walking in his final fashion show than she would a regular jaunt around the catwalk.