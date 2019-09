As excited as we are for what's to come, it's hard not to feel nostalgic, especially considering how much the Jonas Brothers have grown up since we last saw them together as a band: Nick was on Broadway and married Priyanka Chopra ; Joe found his own solo success in another band, DNCE, and met Sophie Turner ; and Kevin started a family and a short-lived reality show . It's been a long time since the trio could confidently shout, "We're the kids! We're the kids! We're the kids of the future!"