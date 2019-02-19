Dreamy Neptune conjuncts charming Venus at the very beginning of the week, putting us in the mood to treat ourselves. If you go shopping, make sure that you don't go overboard — you don't want to create clutter for yourself. In fact, you might want to get rid of one thing that you don't need to replace the one that will suit your needs best.
We enter Pisces season on Monday, helping us shift into a more intuitive and dreamy headspace. But watch out for confusion when discussing your ideas. The moon moves into confident Leo until Tuesday morning, where it helps us get organized. Take a look outside if you can, it will also be a beautiful winter supermoon. She then shifts into a void of course period on Wednesday night at 8:51 PM EST until Thursday morning at 9:17 AM EST making it a time to get rest and relax. The moon wanes in Libra emphasizing the need to socialize and connect until Saturday morning at 10:56 AM EST. When the moon wanes, it’s a good time to wrap up matters that need consolidation. Venus and Pluto conjunct on Friday, assisting us with how we relate to love, beauty, beginnings, and endings. The moon enters Scorpio on Saturday morning, helping us to be more strategic with our thoughts and feelings.