Your 2019 Pop Culture Valentine's Day Cards Are Here

It's Valentine's Day, which means it's time for Refinery29's annual pop culture love notes. These are so much more than your average Valentine's Day cards. These are inspired by the best movies, songs, and TV shows of the year — and unlike most of the cheesy cards lining the shelves of your local Hallmark, you won't find cards like these anywhere else.
Print out one of these 16 cards and share them with anyone worthy enough to get a Valentine with a "Shallow" pun on it, or an illustration of Lucas Hedges and Timothée Chalamet together, or Richard Madden's jaw, or... I can't give the rest away.