Luckily, this pink look requires less maintenance than others on the show. Unlike KJ Apa who has to touch up his hair with bleach and red dye every two weeks to play Archie, Terracciano partially dyes Morgan's hair every three or four weeks. "I've become very fond of L'Oréal Colorista for fun colours," Terracciano explains. "The colour is pretty vibrant [on Morgan], so I incorporated special techniques to achieve the balance of the pink in her natural hair." You can get the exact same product for under $10, so this look is one you can easily try at home. And with the pink hair trend constantly on the rise, we wouldn't blame you if you did.