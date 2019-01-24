Celine Dions Is All Of Us Watching Valentino's Couture Show

Celine Dion is living her best life. If she isn't bringing down the house in Vegas where she has a residency or designing for her new genderless children's clothing line, she's sitting front row at our favourite couture shows. And her reactions are pure proof that for fashion, her heart continues to go on and on.
On Wednesday, Dion attended Valentino's spring 2019 couture show and was moved to tears — not that we can blame her.
Over 40 Black models took to the runway (thanks to casting director Patrizia Pilotti — who deserves a raise!), including Naomi Campbell, who walked in the Italian fashion house's show for the first time in 14 years. Campbell wore a delectable sheer black gown designed by Valentino's creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. She was the finale in a parade of red carpet-worthy looks we can already imagine Tracee Ellis Ross wearing during award show season. There were feather capes and bright satin pants; voluminous draping, sequin overcoats, jumpsuits that resembled watercolour paintings, sheer floral tights with appliques, and floor-length sweeping gowns. Vogue called the show couture season's most interesting so far. It's no wonder that Celine Dion cried, honestly.
Celine Dion loving a couture look pic.twitter.com/qMjHYjpUbC— rachel seville tashjian (@theprophetpizza) January 22, 2019
The Armani Privé spring 2019 show left the singer speechless, too. Garage magazine's deputy editor, Rachel Tashjian (who also spied Dion crying at Valentino), captured Celine trying to find the words, but couldn't so she relied on her hands to convey how emotional the clothing made her. Tashjian uploaded the video to Twitter, captioning it "Celine Dion loving a couture look," which we'd say is quite the understatement.
Celine Dion is truly the fashionable gem that keeps on giving.
