Your Gemini Horoscope For 2019 Is Here

The moon, your financial planet, will undergo two eclipses this year — mark your calendars for January 21 and July 16. Lunar eclipses herald endings and finality, but, with every loss comes a new understanding of how to move forward, Gem. You can stay prepared for anything by accepting the fact of change.
Jupiter, your personal planet of love, started moving into your seventh house of relationships in late 2018. He’s here to imbue your closest relationships with luck, meaning your current relationships could hit some major milestones in 2019. If romance isn’t on your mind, this fortuitous placement could lead you to enter into some fantastic partnerships, in business or art. Your ruling planet, Mercury, is up to his usual tricks in 2019. He's hitting three retrogrades on the following dates: March 5 to 28, July 7 to 31, and October 31 to November 20. Don’t push yourself too hard during these periods. Instead, they'll be beautiful opportunities to reconnect with your past, review old ideas, and ground yourself.
Career
The snow might not have melted at this point, but Mars will nevertheless heat things up when he visits your sign from March 31 to the 15th of May. This is an excellent time to spread the word about projects that you want to launch in the next 12 months. Neptune, your personal planet of career and the ruler of dreams, will be posted up in your 10th house all year long. His presence suggests that you may be hung up on unattainable goals or stuck searching for a dream job. Avoid getting swept away in unrealistic ambitions (or worse, a dead-end career) by listening to that practical voice in your head — or just your savviest friend.
Love
If you’re in a long-term relationship, Jupiter may help you move things forward with your partner this year. His lucky energy will cultivate a greater sense of harmony in your love life. If you’re single, you could meet a near-perfect match. Regardless of your relationship status, get ready to be the center of attention this spring, when action planet Mars heats up your sign from March 31 to May 15. And your magnetism will continue to attract admirers into the summertime. Venus, the planet of beauty and charm, will enter your sign on the 8th of June and stay there until the 3rd of July. She’s setting up shop to make you pop!
