Your Aries Horoscope For 2019 Is Here

Love

Venus will run over a full lap around the Wheel of the Zodiac this year. If you’re single, settling down might not be a priority. If you’re in a relationship, you might feel unfocused, as if you're on uneven ground. These shaky feelings may dissipate on March 7, when Uranus, the planet of change, moves into Taurus for the next seven years. Your love life may find more balance after that. Attached Aries should mark March 20 and April 19 in their calendars. These full moons both occur in diplomatic Libra, reminding you of the importance of "give and take." Love isn't supposed to be nonstop thrills, Ram — seek out comfort and stability if you want a meaningful connection. If you’re single in July, embrace your inner ham when communication planet Mercury enters Leo. It’s time to show off! Just remember that the messenger planet hits his second retrograde on the 7th — things might get lost in translation. Shake off miscommunications and enjoy the sunshine!