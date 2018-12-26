Your Aries Horoscope For 2019 Is Here

July 2’s solar eclipse in Cancer may have you rethinking your living situation, Aries. Have you been thinking about getting out of the city or, alternately, heading somewhere more urban? Prepare yourself by reviewing your lease or mortgage, and check in with roommates and partners before making a final decision.
Lucky Jupiter is going to spend the majority of 2019 in your ninth house of expansion. Take every chance you get to expand your horizons. Jupiter lends you luck for international travel in particular, if you prefer learning through new experiences. If expanding your mind closer to home is more attractive to you, consider your options for higher learning. Either way, invest in yourself — you'll find opportunities for growth all year long. Mercury, your planetary ruler of health and work, will undergo three retrogrades this year. Instead of dwelling on what you shouldn't do during these periods, spend time looking for things you’ve lost, connecting with old friends, and double-checking your work. Neptune, the planet of dreams, will inhabit your 12th house of spirituality and unconscious thoughts all year — don’t forget to listen to your inner self.
Career
This year, Saturn and Pluto, the planet of transformation, will collaborate in your 10th house of career, and lucky Jupiter will join them at the beginning of December. Consider this trio the proverbial jetpack strapped to your back. Plus, Venus, your planet of finances, is moving forward all year! When you first get a great paycheck, it’s hard to avoid overspending — don't let your good luck keep you from saving, Aries. Uranus, the planet of change, will move out of your sign on March 6 and into Taurus, where it'll stay for the next seven years. The sign of Taurus rules earnings and work — an opportunity to reach your full potential is on its way. Resist the urge to make it rain wherever you go, save carefully, and create a bright future for yourself.
Love
Venus will run over a full lap around the Wheel of the Zodiac this year. If you’re single, settling down might not be a priority. If you’re in a relationship, you might feel unfocused, as if you're on uneven ground. These shaky feelings may dissipate on March 7, when Uranus, the planet of change, moves into Taurus for the next seven years. Your love life may find more balance after that. Attached Aries should mark March 20 and April 19 in their calendars. These full moons both occur in diplomatic Libra, reminding you of the importance of "give and take." Love isn't supposed to be nonstop thrills, Ram — seek out comfort and stability if you want a meaningful connection. If you’re single in July, embrace your inner ham when communication planet Mercury enters Leo. It’s time to show off! Just remember that the messenger planet hits his second retrograde on the 7th — things might get lost in translation. Shake off miscommunications and enjoy the sunshine!
