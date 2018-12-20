Your Libra Horoscope For 2019 Is Here

In 2019, Jupiter bestows his luck upon your third house of communication. He'll sharpen your wit and offer you more opportunities to take weekend getaways. Make this the year that you finally explore your neighbouring cities and nature. Plan camping trips, hikes, and quick jaunts to cure any bouts of wanderlust! On March 7, Uranus, the planet of innovation and change, moves from your seventh house of relationships into your eighth house of regeneration and sex. The next seven years will involve experimentation of all kinds when it comes to matters of death, taxes, and rebirth.
Pay close attention to your work life when 2019's lunar eclipses come around, Libra. Your career planet is, after all, the moon, and its eclipses will likely reveal new information about how you can best succeed.
Career
Pluto, your personal planet of money and finances, is working steadily in your fourth house of home and family, encouraging you to create financial goals that will generate stability throughout your life. Thanks to the dwarf planet’s energy, you will continue to reinvent and perfect the ways that you spend and save wisely. If you’re unhappy with your current career, you’ll get to do some soul-searching in early spring. Mercury, your personal planet of good fortune, will tour through dreamy Pisces from February 10 to April 16. The messenger planet will help you figure out your priorities — are you living to work or working to live?
Love
Have the past seven years been a tad tumultuous for your relationships, Libra? You’ll be excited to hear that Uranus, the great agent of change, is moving from your seventh house of relationships into your eighth house of sex. That means that your love life will gain stability, while your sex life will heat up. You’re feeling more open to experimentation and could reignite a spark with your partner. Open up those lines of communication and discuss what you'd each like to try together, then let things take their steamy course. Your love planet, Mars, is moving direct all year long, helping you find direction, whether you are attached or single.
