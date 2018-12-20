Your Scorpio Horoscope For 2019 Is Here

In 2019, your primary focus will be on verbal and written interactions, Scorp. Your ruling planet, Pluto, has been ifan close collaboration with Saturn, the cosmic taskmaster, from their positions in your third house of communication. These two planets are working together to help you fine-tune your approach to generating and seeking out opportunities. If you’re a quieter person, applying your strategic nature to your words may feel easier than before.
Jupiter, the planet of luck, will inhabit your second house of value and possessions until December 2. If your goal is to create a comfortable financial future for yourself, throw your weight and your words behind it — any moves you make during this year will be beneficial.
Career
This year, pay attention to the sun as he will undergo three eclipses this year. The sun is responsible for managing your career zone, and each of his eclipses will help you determine what needs to change (and what needs to go) in your work life. We often get into habits that can hinder our growth, but these solar events will help you evolve into a more successful professional. And don't sleep on the lunar eclipse on January 20 in Capricorn, either. This eclipse will highlight a project that hasn’t been going anywhere and encourage you to leave it behind. Don’t fret, and be thankful that your time is being freed up for more forward-thinking ideas!
Love
Uranus, your personal planet of home and family life, is moving from your sixth house of health to your seventh house of relationships. If you’re in a relationship that hasn’t been working for you, you’ll be presented with options that serve you better, with or without your S.O. If you’re happy with your partner, you will find new ways to give each other space and develop individually. Uranus is a planet of intense change, but he shouldn’t be looked at with fear. Instead, think of him as a force that prompts profound understanding. This movement begins on March 7 and will last for the next seven years.
