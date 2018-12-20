Your Leo Horoscope For 2019 Is Here

Ready to glow? Jupiter, the planet of happy coincidences and fortune, is spending 2019 in your fifth house of pleasure! Uranus, the planet of change, makes a major move on March 7, sliding into Taurus and your 10th house of career for the next seven years. This period will see you reaching your goals, but they won't be without their ups and downs. Take each lesson in stride and stay the course, dear Leo.
We’ve got three solar eclipses and two lunar eclipses coming up this year, which will all encourage change in different areas of your life. Eclipses tend to hit you harder than most signs, since your ruling planet, the sun, doesn't like to have his light hidden! Brace yourself for the lunar eclipse in your sign on January 20 or 21 (the timing will depend on where you are), which will signal that it’s time for you to evolve beyond an old version of yourself and determine how you want to present yourself to the world now. July 16’s lunar eclipse in Capricorn will help you tackle obstacles at work that no longer need to be your problem.
Career
Have you been waiting to level up at work? This March, Uranus, the planet of innovation, will move into your 10th house of career. It might be a bumpy ride, but by 2026, when Uranus moves out of this house, you’ll feel so secure in your skills and job that your current frustrations will feel like a far-off dream. If you’re looking for a new job or going down a different career path, a favourable opportunity could fall into your lap just after May 15. A new moon in Taurus will open you up to accolades and honours. Three of this year's five eclipses occur in Capricorn, reminding you to work smarter, not harder. January 5, July 16, and December 25 will be great days for setting boundaries at work.
Love
If you’re single and looking to partner up this year, you won’t find anyone from behind your cell phone. Ditch that blue-light-shining eye trap and get out into the world! You could find a great match through your social circle. While you’re at it, leave your list of must-haves behind, too. Someone well beyond the bounds of your "type" may catch your eye. Mark January 22 in your calendar when Venus and Jupiter conjoin in Sagittarius. Let love surprise you! Partnered Leos will find their mates showering them with attention. Celebrate this banner year of joy and pleasure with demonstrations of your love.
