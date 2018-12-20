Your Pisces Horoscope For 2019 Is Here

If 2018 treated you like a workhorse, you’re finally going to see the fruits of your labour, Pisces! Jupiter, your career planet, is in Sagittarius and your 10th house of social standing and honours until early December.
On March 7, Uranus will move out of your second house of finances and into your third house of communication. You may have noticed that getting in control of your spending was a bit of challenge over the last seven years. You’ve conquered this period of your life so that you can move forward toward prosperity. The change-making planet will now ask you to fine-tune the way you speak, write, and travel.
Career
Jupiter, your personal planet of career, made his way into fiery Sagittarius in late 2018. Now that he's settled, he will spend 2019 helping you get the recognition that you deserve! Don’t let the spotlight go to your head, though, and keep your foot on the gas, Pisces. The eclipses of 2019 will help you find inspiration — especially the two lunar ones headed our way, as the moon rules your sense of creativity. When Uranus moves into your third house of communication, you may find that old ways are not serving you as they once did at work. It’s time to find a new groove!
Love
Single or attached, your love life will hold very few surprises this year. Your seventh house of relationships won't play host to many planets, except for speedy Mercury. The messenger planet is the ruler of your love life, so if you feel off your game this year, those lack-of-mojo moments will likely coincide with Mercury's retrograde periods, which will occur on the following dates: March 5 to 28, July 7 to 31, and October 31 to November 20. If you’re worried about coming off wrong, limit your texts and DM, and focus on face-to-face conversations instead. You lose those all-important non-verbal cues when you don’t have the other person in front of you. This practice will help reduce miscommunications and get you out of the house!
