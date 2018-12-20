Your Capricorn Horoscope For 2019 Is Here

This new year will be all about being the most honest version of yourself, Capricorn. Saturn, the planet of rules and regulations as well as your ruling planet, will remain in your sign for the rest of 2019. The ringed planet will encourage you boldly express both the positive and negative qualities associated with your sign. Remember that it’s all about balance — striving for perfection is a nice idea, but it’s also an excellent reminder to be comfortable with our prickly areas. Being aware of them helps us control them.
On March 7, Uranus, your personal planet of money will be moving from your fourth house of home and family to your fifth house of creativity, true love, and children. This movement will bring its challenges (and a few unexpected shifts, no doubt), but ultimately, you’ll come out on top and stronger, Cap!
Career
Your financial planet, Uranus, moves into money-minded Taurus on March 7. He'll help you to establish greater stability in the ways you earn, save, and spend. You’ll definitely feel your relationship with money changing as Uranus leaves fiery Aries behind. His move will also mark a time of increased creativity and innovation! Your career planet, Venus, moves direct all year, and at high speed. She’s going to change houses 16 times in 2019, which could feel dizzying. But, as she moves through each sign, she’ll help you develop and hone your work from just about every angle. Get ready to feel even more well-rounded at your job.
Your financial planet, Uranus, moves into money-minded Taurus on March 7. He'll help you to establish greater stability in the ways you earn, save, and spend. You’ll definitely feel your relationship with money changing as Uranus leaves fiery Aries behind. His move will also mark a time of increased creativity and innovation! Your career planet, Venus, moves direct all year, and at high speed. She’s going to change houses 16 times in 2019, which could feel dizzying. But, as she moves through each sign, she’ll help you develop and hone your work from just about every angle. Get ready to feel even more well-rounded at your job.
Love
If you’re thinking about expanding your family, Uranus' move into your fifth house could bring a few new faces into your life over the next seven years. Exercise patience, as change brings challenges with it. Your love planet, the moon, will undergo two eclipse events this year. If you’re in a relationship, these lunar eclipses will help you to set firmer boundaries where you need them. If you’re single, you’ll come to learn more about how you want to be treated and what you need from a loving partner.
If you’re thinking about expanding your family, Uranus' move into your fifth house could bring a few new faces into your life over the next seven years. Exercise patience, as change brings challenges with it. Your love planet, the moon, will undergo two eclipse events this year. If you’re in a relationship, these lunar eclipses will help you to set firmer boundaries where you need them. If you’re single, you’ll come to learn more about how you want to be treated and what you need from a loving partner.
Advertisement