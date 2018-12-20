Your Aquarius Horoscope For 2019 Is Here

Your ruling planet, Uranus, is making a big move this spring, Aquarius. On March 7, he will move from your third house of communication to your fourth house of home and family. The past seven years have focused on changing how you speak and present your ideas to others. The next seven will reorganize your living situation, as well as relationships with your family members. You may become more observant of the people around you and what makes them tick as you ride these waves of change.
Speaking of how you relate to others, Jupiter entered your 11th house in late 2018 and will stay here until early December 2019. The planet of luck will help you make new friends, encourage you to strengthen your existing relationships, and lead you to join new communities.
Career
You’re used to balancing change with progress. After all, Pluto, the planet of renewal and rebirth, is the ruler of your career sector. He spends half of every year in a backspin, and in 2019 his retrograde will begin on April 24 and conclude on October 3. All the while, Pluto will be in your 12th house of spiritual growth. You may find yourself attracted to careers or positions that offer you a higher purpose. Your financial planet, Neptune, will inhabit Pisces this year, possibly urging you to make more emotional purchases than usual. Watch your wallet during the days that Jupiter squares Neptune (January 13, June 16, and September 21). Practice restraint and you’ll save yourself from pinching pennies later.
Love
The sun, your personal planet of love, will go through three eclipses this year. If you’re in a relationship, problems that you’ve allowed to fall by the wayside will rise to the surface, refusing to be ignored. Don't get hung up on the fear of fights that haven't happened yet, though, as your seventh house of relationships is relatively empty this year, signalling peace overall. If anything, this emptiness means you should just worry about spending time and attention on your partner, no frills required. If you’re single, the eclipses may shed light on how much time you give to the other parts of your life, and what deserves more of your love.
