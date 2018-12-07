The Biggest Snubs From The 2019 Golden Globes Nominations

The Golden Globes are 2019's first chance to recognize all the incredible TV shows, movies, and actors that made our 2018 so memorable — which is why it's so frustrating when certain ones don't get their due. No award show can please everyone (and, of course, they aren't the only measure of how much we enjoyed something), but still, it's kind of hard to believe that shows like Succession and people like Carey Mulligan didn't make this year's cut.
The good news? We've only just begun award season, meaning there's plenty of other opportunities for, say, Hereditary, to get the props it deserves. Until then, that doesn't mean we can't rewatch the performances as many times as we'd like, but just so you know who to give some extra love to, here are the biggest snubs from the 2019 Golden Globes.
Best Motion Picture - Drama
There were some pretty surprising absences from one of the biggest categories of the year. A Quiet Place was a box office favourite, but it only managed to nab a nom for its original score. Hereditary was totally shut out, along with Widows and Mary Queen Of Scots.
Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Did I actually believe Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again had a real shot at getting an award? No. Am I still disappointed? Yes, because as far as I'm concerned, what musical or comedy is better than one with both Pierce Brosnan and Cher?
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Two brilliantly written films, First Reformed and Private Life, weren't just excluded from Best Screenplay, but from every single applicable category.
Best Performance by an Actress/Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Once again, Hereditary comes up short, with neither Toni Collette nor Alex Wolf getting nods for their chilling performances.
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Justice for Kathryn Hahn! Justice for Private Life!
Best Television Series - Drama
Where is the love for Succession? Surely, this low-key hit is going to finally burst out onto the scene during awards season...I guess just not this one.
Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Both Atlanta and GLOW, two previous academy favourites, didn't make an appearance in this category — bot don't worry, Donald Glover and Alison Brie got nods for their performances.
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Neither Issa Rae from Insecure nor Maya Rudolph from Amazon's new show Forever got recognized. Not even Rudolph's incredible clogs!
The 2019 Golden Globes will air on January 6, 2019.
