Time to watch the video in full-screen HD quality and put on our Sherlock hats. When she sings, “Wish I could say thank you to Malcom / ‘Cause he was an angel,” she looks upwards, presumably towards Heaven...but maybe she’s also cluing us into his whereabouts? Maybe she’s not directing us to look above her, but behind her — at a nightstand next to her bed. It’s hard to discern the objects on top of it other than a lamp, a smaller version of the stuffed teddy bear on her bed, some flowers, and perfume bottles (presumably, her Cloud fragrance) but it does look like there are framed photographs on the nightstand as well. According to her tweet, Miller’s photo would be nestled there for safekeeping.