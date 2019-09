Is This Why The Kardashians May Cancel Their Christmas Card This Year?

Like decorating your Christmas tree and baking cookies , the Kardashian family Christmas card is a tradition that it would just not quite be Christmas without. The family has been creating the cards on and off since the 90s, each one-upping the last. In 2017, there was a new photo every day in December until Christmas , like a little KUWTK advent calendar. But now, Kim Kardashian says there might be none — for the first time since 2014.