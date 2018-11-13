Travis Scott, father to the already famous Stormi Webster, appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show today, where he made his first couch appearance on the show. There, he divulged some new details about Kylie Jenner's pregnancy and delivery.
Details like: Kris Jenner helped deliver Stormi.
"She held me down, cause it was so scary. This was actually my first delivery room," Scott told DeGeneres. "She was, like, walking me through this whole process." Jenner previously revealed on Keeping Up with the Kardashians that she'd "pulled" the baby out of Kylie.
And details like: Scott didn't know what a placenta was.
"There's like this thing called the placenta that I'd just been hearing about," Scott said. "I was fearful of that." (He shuddered a little at the memory of said placenta.)
And, finally, Scott revealed that he did, in fact, cut the umbilical cord, despite his fear of the placenta.
Stormi Webster was born in February of this year, after Jenner and Scott managed to keep Kylie's pregnancy a secret for months. Months later, Scott released his third studio album Astroworld, which contained a few coded references to Stormi and Jenner. Jenner and Scott are, unofficially, the new Royal couple of kingdom Kardashian — and part of Scott's crowning is his first appearance on Ellen.
Lastly, before you watch the clip, know this: Travis Scott used to do musical theatre! On Ellen, he sang a quick rendition of "Too Darn Hot" by Cole Porter.
Watch the full clip of Scott, below.
