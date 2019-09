Reebok Announces Cardi B Partnership “Years In The Making”

Cardi B resonates with Reebok because, according to the label, Almanzar isn't just a world class entertainer. She's also a mother, a style icon, and a fearless individual. "She's broken every mold that superstars are supposed to fit into and she's reached the top by following nobody's path but her own." Plus, it helps that Cardi B loves getting dressed. "I truly, deep down believe she’s always been a fashion girl," Cardi B's stylist, Kollin Carter, told Billboard last year. "She was born and raised in NYC and that automatically comes with a sense of style and a sense of, I hate to use this word, but ‘swag.’"