The Fate Of Ariana Grande's 100K USD Engagement Ring, Revealed

Some of the questions we all have about Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande's breakup are slowly getting answers. While the two stars have yet to make any public statements on their reported split, sources told TMZ and Hollywood Life that the wheels of the breakup are in motion: Grande has returned her engagement ring. The almost $100k USD ring, which the singer had recently been sporting on her right hand, was made especially for Grande, but now is back in the hands of the Saturday Night Live star. There was reportedly no hesitation about the ring's return, but "the ring was a huge symbol of their love and was hard to give up," a source told Hollywood Life.
Reps for Grande and Davidson did not immediately return Refinery29's request for comment.
However, the ring wasn't the only symbol of their love in limbo. Many fans also worried about the fate of Piggy Smallz, their pet teacup pig. However, since it was Grande's from the get-go, she has sole custody of the pet, which Grande previously said on Twitter is an emotional support pig.
"Can I just say, this girl. She was like, 'I want a pig!' And then an hour later it was just there," Davidson previously said on Late Night With Seth Meyers. "This chick got a pig in a fucking hour."
No word on the fate of Davidson's tattoo tribute to the pig — but that's just one of many tattoos the couple is going to have to rethink in light of their split.
