7 Fall Nail Colours That Are Going To Be Huge This Year

Even if you have your DIY mani down to a science — nursing that almost dried-up bottle of Ballet Slippers — don't discount what's on trend for nails this season, because these colours are some of the most stunning we've seen all year long. To get the scoop, we consulted two celebrity nail artists: Tracylee Percival and Elle , who've dolled up the hands of A-listers like Olivia Munn and Blake Lively . They gave us the rundown of nail colours that are about to be huge. So, we'll know what to grab next time we find ourselves fumbling through the shelves of polishes at Shoppers.