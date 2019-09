When awards season kicked off at the Golden Globes earlier this year, Hollywood's leading men and women chose to wear black in support with Time's Up. As Time’s Up member Eva Longoria told The New York Times , "This is a moment of solidarity, not a fashion moment." Since then, it seems fashion has managed to take the backseat to give actors and actresses the chance to voice their political agenda (save for an adorable moment with Sterling K. Brown at the SAG Awards ), but Tracee Ellis Ross managed to make her fashion political as she hosted the 2018 American Music Awards — and looked amazing while doing so.