Easy Last-Minute Celebrity Costumes Right In Time For Halloween

Not to freak you out or anything, but we have a week to go until Halloween. It's game time, people. If you're Heidi Klum, you probably started gathering your team of Halloween costume technicians on November 1 of last year. You've been hard at work creating elaborate costumes, prosthetic body parts, and intense make-up looks. You're ready to show up to Halloween parties this weekend utterly transformed.
But most of us aren't like Heidi Klum. If you're anything like me, you rely on what's in your closet to throw together a passable Halloween costume. With the simple ingredients of black jeans, a black shirt, and sunglasses, you can actually form quite a few celebrity costumes.
These easy celebrity-inspired costumes can be put together in a matter of days, without much DIY skill required.
Read These Stories Next: