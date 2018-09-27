While Wilson couldn’t spill much more about her relaxing episode, she did reveal exactly why having the kind of matriarchal environment that’s flourishing on the Grey’s Anatomy set is so vital. The actress-director announced her pregnancy towards the end of season 1, the first series regular to do so. “I specifically remember talking to Shonda and saying goodbye because I thought that my job was over. She said, ‘What are you talking about? Of course we’re going to figure this out,’” Wilson recalled. And, the team did figure it out; by season 2, Bailey ended up announcing her own pregnancy.