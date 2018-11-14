Everything — Yes, Everything — You Need To Know About Butt Acne

Thankfully, talking about our acne is no longer taboo. Most of us are comfortable complaining to our co-workers, and anyone else waiting in line for coffee, about our chin zits, soliciting any advice on how to make them go away a little faster. Yet nobody wants to bring up their butt acne — or it's colloquial title, buttne — waiting for their latte.
Maybe it's because butt breakouts can be embarrassing since they tend to come in the form of rash-like, bumpy patches that seem impossible to get rid of, no matter how many OTC acne scrubs and exfoliators you stock in your shower.
To find out the common causes of irritating (and sometimes painful) butt pimples and how to ward against them, we spoke to Dr. Anjali Mahto of the British Association of Dermatologists to get the lowdown on what’s going on back there. Find your how-to guide to dealing with butt acne, ahead.