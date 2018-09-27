However, showrunner Vernoff has a few ideas about what makes a Grey’s love story so powerful. “The experiences [our characters] have — being open to love, looking for love, falling in love — those are pretty universal feelings. I don’t want to say ‘everybody’ [has them] because I know there are aromantics in the world,” the writer said. “But the vast majority of people, love to fall in love. It’s a unifying thing as well, in a time when we’re all really divided.”