11 Australian Women Spill On How Much Their Skincare Routine Costs

We've all come a long way from the days of using hairspray as setting spray and lathering on orange foundation for the school dance. Now, skincare is a 3.6 billion dollar industry in Australia and that's only expected to grow year on year.
Thanks to the skinification of makeup, self-care culture, and social media influencers recommending us products through sponsored content, it's easy to spend a nice chunk of our paycheques on skincare.
To learn more about people's skincare habits we asked 11 Australian women how much they're dropping on their routines.
Taneale, 27, Vic
How much does your average skincare routine cost?
$429
What does this amount break down to?
$35 on cleanser, $113 on moisturiser, $86 on serums, $90 on exfoliator, $80 on masks and $26 on the "little extras" which are my thermal spring water spray and lip balm. I couldn't live without them!
Do you get any skincare services such as facials?
Only very occasionally, once per year. This is usually $170 for a deep cleanse and hydrating or brightening treatment.
What's your money approach when it comes to your skincare routine?
I've tried everything from high-end products to pharmacy skincare and it's been about finding products that genuinely work for my skin. Sometimes these are more expensive, sometimes they've been a $14 serum that just hydrated my skin so well. It's just been trial and error and once I've found something that I love, I stick with it.
Did the number surprise you or are you happy with the cost of your routine?
It definitely surprised me, but I also have swapped out a lot of my more "premium" products for pharmacy brands recently so it used to be more!
Imogen, 27, Qld
How much does your average skincare routine cost?
$30 every six months.
What does this amount break down to?
$30 on sesame oil-based moisturiser.
Do you get any skincare services such as facials?
Nope.
What's your money approach when it comes to your skincare routine?
My approach is Ayurvedic and natural. If I care for my body in other ways, my skin doesn’t need money spent on it. It glows!
Did the number surprise you or are you happy with the cost of your routine?
I'm very happy.
Alex, 29, Vic
How much does your average skincare routine cost?
Probably $150 a year.
What does this amount break down to?
I use three The Ordinary serums (about $10-15 each), one night oil ($25), one day moisturiser ($15) and one cleanser ($20). So $90-100 for my full stash, which lasts me about eight months.
Do you get any skincare services such as facials?
Nope.
What's your money approach when it comes to your skincare routine?
I only look at affordable brands and buy the biggest bottles possible.
Did the number surprise you or are you happy with the cost of your routine?
I'm happy with it!
Lila, 26, NSW
How much does your average skincare routine cost?
$48
What does this amount break down to?
$31 altogether for a trio of The Ordinary cleanser, serum and facial moisturiser. Then $17 for a separate shower acne facial wash.
Do you get any skincare services such as facials?
Nope.
What's your money approach when it comes to your skincare routine?
I'm currently experimenting and trying different products at the moment. But I do lean towards drugstore brands, especially when there's a Priceline sale!
Did the number surprise you or are you happy with the cost of your routine?
I've been seeing very expensive skincare products everywhere, so I'm pleasantly surprised my bill isn't too much. I'm so happy that I don't have to spend over $150 on taking care of myself.
Janis, 29, NSW
How much does your average skincare routine cost?
$266
What does this amount break down to?
Cleanser $33, exfoliator $46, spot treatment $24, face oil $25, SPF $48, moisturiser $45, and face mask $48.
Do you get any skincare services such as facials?
Nope
What's your money approach when it comes to your skincare routine?
Depending on the brand, I usually look for deals, especially for products that last me longer such as face oils or face masks. With staple products such as cleansers, SPF and moisturisers I’m happy to pay whatever they cost whenever I need them.
Did the number surprise you or are you happy with the cost of your routine?
I’m pretty happy with the cost of my routine, but I know that it has been more expensive previously. My routine usually fluctuates depending on my budget and how strict I am in keeping up with my routine.
One thing that does not change, however, is my care for quality products that meet my skin concerns and my environmental views
Ebony, 27, Vic
How much does your average skincare routine cost?
$250-$300
What does this amount break down to?
1. Micellar Cleansing Water 400ml (Garnier) $8.99
2. Superfood Cleanser (Youth to the People) $60.00
3. Aloe Calming Toner 250ml (The Body Shop) $22.00
4. Vitamin C Glow Revealing Serum 30ml (The Body Shop)
$55.00
5. Vitamin E Overnight Serum-In-Oil 30ml (The Body Shop) $39.00
6. HA Natural Moisturising Factors + HA Moisturiser 100ml (The Ordinary) $21.30
7. Queen Screen Luminising Sun Serum SPF 50+ 50ml (Ultra Violette) $47.00 8. Retinol 1% in Squalane Serum 30ml (The Ordinary) $14.00 Total: $269.20
2. Superfood Cleanser (Youth to the People) $60.00
3. Aloe Calming Toner 250ml (The Body Shop) $22.00
4. Vitamin C Glow Revealing Serum 30ml (The Body Shop)
$55.00
5. Vitamin E Overnight Serum-In-Oil 30ml (The Body Shop) $39.00
6. HA Natural Moisturising Factors + HA Moisturiser 100ml (The Ordinary) $21.30
7. Queen Screen Luminising Sun Serum SPF 50+ 50ml (Ultra Violette) $47.00 8. Retinol 1% in Squalane Serum 30ml (The Ordinary) $14.00 Total: $269.20
Do you get any skincare services such as facials?
I’ll usually receive a voucher for mine and my friends’ favourite spa for my birthday and Christmas every year which comes to around $100-$200. I don’t think I would treat myself to a facial or skincare service otherwise.
What's your money approach when it comes to your skincare routine?
I try to save money where I can by purchasing products I use when they’re on sale. Also, with The Body Shop, Priceline and Sephora loyalty memberships you receive vouchers after spending a certain amount and for your birthday.
Did the number surprise you or are you happy with the cost of your routine?
The cost of my skincare routine didn’t surprise me. I understand that $269.20 of skincare products may seem like a lot to spend but these products help my skin to be clean and healthy, which is priceless to me.
Char, 25, NSW
How much does your average skincare routine cost?
$350
What does this break down to?
$35 foam cleanser, $53 oil cleanser, $20 snail mucin, $60 water-based serum (I have multiple that I swap between, all around this price), $55 barrier serum, $45 face oil, $60 moisturiser, $17 sunscreen (+ Dr Dennis Gross pads $5 week).
Do you get any skincare services such as facials?
I get the occasional facial at MECCA which is redeemable on products.
What's your money approach when it comes to your skincare routine?
I have spent years perfecting my routine & have found something that really works for me with a variety of western and Korean products at various investment levels. I try new things occasionally but the base overall stays the same.
This means that if I see a sale on one of my holy grails I will always buy extras and have a little box in my cupboard with my backups.
Did the number surprise you or are you happy with the cost of your routine?
A few years ago I had a full 10-step routine and an insane skincare collection that I hate to think how much it cost. I think my current routine is quite pared down compared to this. I know it all works and I spend a lot less overall each year as I'm not constantly buying things for the sake of it, so I'm happy!
Ellie, 27, NSW
How much does your average skincare routine cost?
$255.25
What does this amount break down to?
$23 on moisturiser, $74 on cleansers, $116.25 on serums and $42 on sunscreen.
Do you get any skincare services such as facials?
Sometimes I'll spend $100 to get a facial, but only when I have a gift voucher that covers all or most of that amount.
What's your money approach when it comes to your skincare routine?
After trying a lot of expensive, hyped-up stuff, I’ve realised that basic pharmacy items work well for those everyday maintenance products like moisturiser and cleanser — especially as I go through them quickly.
I spend more on my serums as those are the active ingredients targeting my specific skin concerns. And I will only invest a lot of money on a serum if it’s a brand I trust that has consistently good reviews.
Did the number surprise you or are you happy with the cost of your routine?
Honestly, I thought the number would be higher! I love skincare and prioritise it so I'm happy with the overall cost. I've honed this routine over the years and shudder to think about what it would have been prior to cutting back.
Lana, 30, NSW
How much does your average skincare routine cost?
$585
What does this amount break down to?
$25 hyaluronic acid serum, $475 Augustinus Bader Rich Cream, $10 toner, $46 balm cleanser, $40 gentle cleanser, $25 prescription retinol.
Do you get any skincare services such as facials?
No.
What's your money approach when it comes to your skincare routine?
For the most part, I go cheap and bland (anything to not flare up my extremely acne-prone skin) but will very occasionally splurge when I feel like I need a little bit of luxury in my day. The AB cream is ridiculous, but it has been nice for the days when I feel like I need a little bit of TLC.
Did the number surprise you or are you happy with the cost of your routine?
I'm happy with the cost of my routine (if not totally embarrassed by the one product that costs as much as my rent).
Bianca, 25, NSW
How much does your average skincare routine cost?
$143.95
What does this amount break down to?
Cleanser $13.49, eye cream $17.99, serum $31.49, moisturiser $19.99.
All of these are Cerave. For me, personally, it's my favourite skincare I've ever used. I've never struggled with acne or overly dry/oily skin so I like to keep my routine simple and focus on keeping my skin hydrated and healthy. The only time I've ever experienced breakouts is when I've branched out and tried hyped or expensive products so I believe most of them to be an unnecessary scam.
I also use sunscreen $42 and body lotion $18.99.
Do you get any skincare services such as facials?
No.
What's your money approach when it comes to your skincare routine?
I buy everything from Chemist Warehouse (except for my suncream, which is from MECCA) because there's always something on special. I could be more proactive and buy in bulk when I notice a price is slashed but alas, I don't have the foresight and just tend to buy as I'm running out.
I think the quality of the Cerave products I use is really high for the price point. They all have a clean formulation and I feel like when I've delved into more expensive brands, they tend to be packed with fragrances and other skin nasties!
Did the number surprise you or are you happy with the cost of your routine?
I believe a few of the individual prices have increased slightly due to dreaded inflation but overall I'm happy with the cost of my routine!
Bree, 28, Qld
How much does your average skincare routine cost?
$355
What does this amount break down to?
$140 on serum, $140 on face cream, $20 on cleanser, $55 on sunscreen.
Do you get any skincare services such as facials?
I get regular monthly facial acupuncture which costs $150 per session.
What's your money approach when it comes to your skincare routine?
I purchase expensive products where it's needed in my routine (serums and moisturisers) and cheaper for the basics like cleansers and SPF. I've been in the beauty industry for years so I know a simple routine with good quality products works for me.
Did the number surprise you or are you happy with the cost of your routine?
Not really. After being a beauty editor for so long, I'm probably a little numb to the cost of my skincare. But I think all things considered, $355 is reasonable for me and my budget. My skin likes what it likes, and I like looking after it.
